Ex-MLB All-Star is looking absolutely jacked now

August 21, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Alfonso Soriano at the batting cage

Apr 1, 2014; Houston, TX, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Alfonso Soriano (12) warms up before a game against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

It has been nearly a decade since Alfonso Soriano retired from playing professional baseball, but the former New York Yankees star has not missed a day in the gym since.

Former pro baseball player Eric Sim, who now creates entertaining content for his massive social media following, shared a photo on X Sunday of himself at Chase Field in Arizona with Soriano and ex-MLB All-Star Ryan Klesko.

Most fans made the same observation, which is that Soriano is insanely jacked.

Soriano has clearly been committed to lifting weights since he retired in 2014. The former slugger went viral a couple years ago for a similar photo in which he looked like an NFL linebacker.

Soriano, now 47, was a 7-time All-Star and won four Silver Slugger Awards. He is also one of only four players ever to make the 40-40 club (40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a single season). Soriano did so in the 2006 season, and no player has achieved that feat ever since.

Baseball fans may remember that Soriano was known to use a very large bat during his playing career. That same piece of lumber might look like a toothpick in his hands now.

Alfonso Soriano
