Ex-MLB All-Star is looking absolutely jacked now

It has been nearly a decade since Alfonso Soriano retired from playing professional baseball, but the former New York Yankees star has not missed a day in the gym since.

Former pro baseball player Eric Sim, who now creates entertaining content for his massive social media following, shared a photo on X Sunday of himself at Chase Field in Arizona with Soriano and ex-MLB All-Star Ryan Klesko.

Most fans made the same observation, which is that Soriano is insanely jacked.

Got to hit tanks with Ryan Klesko & Alfonso Soriano today. Needless to say, I am living the dream. Big thanks to @PerfectGameUSA for having me out. pic.twitter.com/qPJVFx2VId — KingofJUCO (@KingofJUCO) August 20, 2023

Soriano has clearly been committed to lifting weights since he retired in 2014. The former slugger went viral a couple years ago for a similar photo in which he looked like an NFL linebacker.

Soriano, now 47, was a 7-time All-Star and won four Silver Slugger Awards. He is also one of only four players ever to make the 40-40 club (40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a single season). Soriano did so in the 2006 season, and no player has achieved that feat ever since.

Baseball fans may remember that Soriano was known to use a very large bat during his playing career. That same piece of lumber might look like a toothpick in his hands now.