All-Star pitcher undergoing season-ending surgery

Washington Nationals pitcher Josiah Gray is out for the rest of the season due to elbow surgery.

Gray announced on Friday that he has a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL). He is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery next week.

It will not be until the time of the operation that the surgeons will know whether he needs an internal brace procedure or full Tommy John reconstruction.

Gray said they won’t know if he’ll need a full Tommy John surgery or an internal brace procedure until the actual surgery. Obviously, he will also miss time next year. He also had a hard time holding in his emotions. Could tell he was really upset but coming to terms with it. — Bobby Blanco (@Bobby_Blanco) July 19, 2024

Not only will Gray miss the rest of this season, but depending on the procedure he undergoes next week, he could miss significant time next season as well.

Gray was acquired by the Nationals three years ago in the trade deadline deal that sent Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Dodgers. The 26-year-old pitcher was an All-Star last season after going 8-13 with a 3.91 ERA.

Gray had only made two starts this season — and was hit hard in both — before being placed on the injured list in early April. He had been trying to work his way back but experienced discomfort in his elbow during his rehab assignment in June. The Nats had planned to have Gray undergo an MRI around the time of the All-Star break, and the results indicated the need for surgery.