Rangers reunite with former World Series champion in free agency

The Texas Rangers are bringing back one of their former pitchers for a third tour of duty.

Texas announced over social media on Monday that they are bringing back veteran pitcher Jesse Chavez on a minor-league deal. Chavez’s deal also comes with an invite to Spring Training, the team adds.

Now 41 years old, the righty Chavez is one of the most well-traveled players in MLB history at this point. Ever since debuting in 2008, Chavez has played for nine different MLB teams, including two earlier stints with the Rangers in 2018 and again from 2019-20. Chavez also won a World Series as a member of the Atlanta Braves bullpen in 2021.

Last season, Chavez went 2-2 with a 3.13 ERA over 46 relief appearances for Atlanta. The Rangers recently added to their bullpen a bit via trade, and Chavez could also now get a look in 2025 as a low-cost middle reliever.