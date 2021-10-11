Amari Cooper makes admission Cowboys fans will like

The Dallas Cowboys have been one of the most impressive teams in football through the first five games of the season, leading fans and analysts to wonder if they have a chance to capture their first Super Bowl title in more than 25 years. Amari Cooper says the team is thinking about that, too.

After the Cowboys cruised to a 44-20 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday, Cooper admitted that he and his teammates are already thinking about the Super Bowl.

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper: "Our mindset is on a championship. To be a champion, you want to be clean. As an offense, our goal should be to score every drive. If we score every drive, how can you lose? "When you're on a roll like this, you start thinking about a Super Bowl." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 11, 2021

Coaches and players often talk about taking things one game at a time and not looking too far down the road. But the reality is it’s impossible not to think about the playoffs and potentially winning a championship when you’re steamrolling the competition, and that’s exactly what the Cowboys have done as of late.

The Cowboys lead the NFL in total offense and are second in the league with 34.0 points per game. They also rank second with 12 turnovers forced and a plus-7 turnover differential.

Dallas has won just two playoff games in the past decade. With Dak Prescott back and healthy, there certainly seems to be a positive vibe surrounding this year’s team. Maybe they just need to bring Jimmy Johnson in every week to deliver his classic line.