Andrew Benintendi’s stance on vaccine reportedly revealed

[

One of the hurdles in a potential Andrew Benintendi trade had to do with the outfielder’s COVID-19 vaccination status.

Benintendi was among the 10 Kansas City Royals players who did not make the trip to Toronto two weeks ago. That development alerted the public to the likelihood that Benintendi had not received the COVID-19 vaccine, which is a requirement to enter Canada.

Benintendi’s COVID vaccination status was a topic of discussion because it affected trade talks surrounding him. Would teams trade for him knowing he might miss a potential playoff series in Toronto? We may have our answer.

Several reporters indicated that if Benintendi isn’t vaccinated against COVID-19 now, he would become vaccinated later if necessary.

Benintendi’s vaccination status was never discussed, sources tell me and @Jaysonst. Yankees either not worried about one remaining series they have in Toronto, or received some indication Benintendi might get vaccine. TOR also was in mix for Benintendi, as were MIL and LAD. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 28, 2022

Some big names in the #Yankees got their vaccination status squared away to enter and play in Toronto. It is understood that Andrew Benintendi won’t be the exception. — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) July 28, 2022

Word is, Benintendi has told folks he will get the vaccination. Trade is final, so Yankees must believe he will. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 28, 2022

While that might be nice for the Yankees, it’s yet another slap in the face for the Royals. Benintendi would be the second Royals player to apparently feel playing for the Royals wasn’t worth getting the vaccine, but playing for a playoff team is.