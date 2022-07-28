 Skip to main content
Andrew Benintendi’s stance on vaccine reportedly revealed

July 27, 2022
by Larry Brown

One of the hurdles in a potential Andrew Benintendi trade had to do with the outfielder’s COVID-19 vaccination status.

Benintendi was among the 10 Kansas City Royals players who did not make the trip to Toronto two weeks ago. That development alerted the public to the likelihood that Benintendi had not received the COVID-19 vaccine, which is a requirement to enter Canada.

Benintendi’s COVID vaccination status was a topic of discussion because it affected trade talks surrounding him. Would teams trade for him knowing he might miss a potential playoff series in Toronto? We may have our answer.

Several reporters indicated that if Benintendi isn’t vaccinated against COVID-19 now, he would become vaccinated later if necessary.

While that might be nice for the Yankees, it’s yet another slap in the face for the Royals. Benintendi would be the second Royals player to apparently feel playing for the Royals wasn’t worth getting the vaccine, but playing for a playoff team is.

