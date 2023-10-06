Angels make another big personnel change

The roller-coaster continues for the Los Angeles Angels organization.

Alden Gonzalez of ESPN reported Friday that the Angels have parted ways with Alex Tamin, their assistant general manager. Tamin had operated as the right-hand man of Angels GM Perry Minasian, Gonzalez adds.

The move comes after the Halos bumbled their way to a second straight 73-89 season (finishing 16 games out of a playoff spot). The timing for them was especially horrendous too in Shohei Ohtani’s walk year. Though the Angels front office decided to gamble by going all-in as buyers at the trade deadline, they humiliatingly had to reverse course less than a month later because of how far they had fallen out of the playoff picture.

After their putrid season finally came to a merciful end, the Angels decided not to bring back manager Phil Nevin. There was even talk that Minasian, the team’s third GM in an eight-year span, might be let go as well. But it appears the Angels are intent on keeping Minasian, who made some smart signings in the offseason like 26-home-run hitter Brandon Drury and All-Star closer Carlos Estevez. Minasian also had a couple of bold, unorthodox moves pay off with his very early call-ups of prospects Zach Neto and Nolan Schanuel, both of whom emerged as meaningful contributors to the Angels’ big-league lineup in 2023.

Still, it seems that notoriously-fickle Angels owner Arte Moreno had to let someone in the front office go, and Tamin, who joined the team along with Minasian in 2020, is the apparent victim. It is anybody’s guess how Moreno will decide to fill the Angels’ new vacancies at manager and AGM, but there are at least some interesting options out there.