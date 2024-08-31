Angels DFA former two-time All-Star

Johnny Cueto’s Los Angeles Angels tenure was extremely brief.

The Angels on Friday designated Cueto for assignment.

#Angels transactions: •Selected the contracts of LHP Sam Aldegheri and RHP Caden Dana •Placed RHP Carson Fulmer (right elbow inflammation) on 15-day IL (retro to Aug. 27) •Designated RHP Johnny Cueto for assignment •Transferred RHP José Marte to 60-day IL — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) August 30, 2024

Cueto had made just two starts for the Angels and allowed 9 runs over 11.1 innings for a 7.15 ERA. He was 0-2 and had a 1.50 WHIP.

Being designated for assignment by the Angels may end Cueto’s MLB career.

The 38-year-old was an All-Star in 2014 and 2016. But he has a 6.22 ERA in 15 appearances since 2023 and no longer appears to be a viable option for MLB teams.

The Angels entered Friday with a 55-79 record, which is the second-worst mark in the American League.