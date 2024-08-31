 Skip to main content
Angels DFA former two-time All-Star

August 30, 2024
by Larry Brown
The Angels logo at Angel Stadium

Apr 15, 2020; Anaheim, California, USA; General overall view of the Los Angeles Angels logo at Angel Stadium of Anaheim amid the global coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY NETWORK

Johnny Cueto’s Los Angeles Angels tenure was extremely brief.

The Angels on Friday designated Cueto for assignment.

Cueto had made just two starts for the Angels and allowed 9 runs over 11.1 innings for a 7.15 ERA. He was 0-2 and had a 1.50 WHIP.

Being designated for assignment by the Angels may end Cueto’s MLB career.

The 38-year-old was an All-Star in 2014 and 2016. But he has a 6.22 ERA in 15 appearances since 2023 and no longer appears to be a viable option for MLB teams.

The Angels entered Friday with a 55-79 record, which is the second-worst mark in the American League.

Johnny Cueto
