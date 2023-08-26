 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, August 26, 2023

Angels GM makes another big admission about Shohei Ohtani injury handling

August 26, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Shohei Ohtani finishes a swing

Jun 12, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the eighth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Angels GM Perry Minasian keeps adding more unusual context to the circumstances behind Shohei Ohtani’s elbow injury.

Ohtani will not pitch again in 2023 after suffering a torn UCL, prompting questions about his usage as a two-way player. Minasian said Friday that the Angels had not done any imaging on Ohtani’s arm despite him leaving one start in August due to cramping issues and having another skipped due to fatigue.

Minasian added even more context on Saturday. The Angels GM said the team had offered to do an MRI after one of Ohtani’s cramping episodes, but Ohtani and his camp deemed it unnecessary.

While this may look like the Angels deflecting blame toward Ohtani, Jeff Fletcher of the SoCal News Group did say he believed the team would have cleared it with Ohtani’s camp before releasing the information. Still, it only raises further questions about Ohtani’s injury. Should Ohtani have been smarter, or should the Angels have been more aggressive in trying to get the two-way star checked out? Perhaps more relevantly, would it have even made a difference?

Ohtani still plans to hit as long as he is able. It’s safe to say he would not have wanted to sit out no matter what.

Article Tags

Los Angeles AngelsPerry MinasianShohei Ohtani
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus