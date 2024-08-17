Angels outfielder made ridiculous blunder on bases

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell made a baffling baserunning error during Friday’s game against the Atlanta Braves that cost his team dearly.

With runners at second and third and two outs, Adell hit a ball down the third base line that looked like a potential double. Braves third baseman Austin Riley made a great diving stop, but two-hopped the long throw to first. Adell, who has good speed, clearly should have been safe, or at least close to it.

However, Adell was rounding first as if he was preparing to go for second. The way he rounded the bag slowed him down enough so that he was easily thrown out at first.

Jo Adell is the worst professional baseball player I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/3L2hWsNEZK — IcyVert (@IcyVert) August 17, 2024

What was Adell thinking? Did he believe the ball had gotten past Riley? It is hard to say, but Angels beat writer Jeff Fletcher did notice that first base coach Bo Porter seemed to be waving Adell around the bag — or at least sent some pretty confusing signals.

Upon closer review, it looks like 1B coach Bo Porter was waving him. https://t.co/OAqKMUd8t6 — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) August 17, 2024

Either way, Adell’s baserunning error may have cost the Angels at least one run. Unfortunately for him, it is not the first time he has made an embarrassing blunder like this.

A former top prospect, Adell has not quite turned into what the Angels hoped he’d be. Though he still flashes plus power with 18 home runs, he is hitting just .201 with a .277 OBP.

Fortunately, the Angels overcame the blunder to beat the Braves 3-2.