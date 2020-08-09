Video: Jo Adell accidentally knocks routine fly ball over fence

Top Los Angeles Angels prospect Jo Adell is clearly having a rocky start to his MLB career, at least defensively.

In Sunday’s game against the Texas Rangers, Adell misplayed a routine fly ball off the bat of Texas’s Nick Solak which bounced off the outfielder’s glove and over the fence in spite of the fact that it only barely reached the warning track.

Jo Adell just gave the Rangers a home run pic.twitter.com/tFiRyTXS54 — Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) August 9, 2020

Perhaps more bizarre than the play was how this was scored. Solak did not get credit for a home run here. Instead, Adell was given a four-base error.

We’ve seen this happen before, but it’s rare, and it’s probably an outfielder’s worst nightmare. The good news is that Adell is young and has plenty of time to improve, and certainly has the athleticism to be elite. It looks like his reading of fly balls needs a little bit of improvement, though.

This is also a pretty good summation of how things have gone for the Angels this season, who came into Sunday with a 5-10 record.