Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Angels using interesting method to end losing streak

June 8, 2022
by Alex Evans
Shohei Ohtani in the dugout

Aug 21, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani in the dugout against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels entered Wednesday’s game against the Boston Red Sox on a 13-game losing streak. Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the team decided to alter their walk-up songs to try to end their skid.

ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez reported on Wednesday that every Angels player planned to walk to the plate with a Nickleback song playing. Angels coaches wanted to shake things up with the team.

Shohei Ohtani walked up to “Photograph,” while Joe Addell did so to “Rockstar” and Juan Lagares to “If Today Was Your Last Day.”

Here’s a full list of songs that the Angels’ starting lineup used:

This source of levity is much needed for the Angels, who have dealt with plenty of bad news over the last few weeks. The organization on Tuesday parted ways with Joe Maddon after less than three full seasons as the team’s manager. Mike Trout left Tuesday’s game with a groin injury, but isn’t expected to miss much time. Taylor Ward is on the injured list with a hamstring strain, while Anthony Rendon is out with wrist inflammation.

The Angels started the season 27-17, but have not won a game since May 24. Entering Wednesday, the Angels were 27-30 and 2.5 games back of a Wild Card spot.

