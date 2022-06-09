Angels using interesting method to end losing streak

The Los Angeles Angels entered Wednesday’s game against the Boston Red Sox on a 13-game losing streak. Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the team decided to alter their walk-up songs to try to end their skid.

ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez reported on Wednesday that every Angels player planned to walk to the plate with a Nickleback song playing. Angels coaches wanted to shake things up with the team.

People: I can report that every Angels player will walk up to Nickleback tonight. The coaches decided it as a way to shake things up. So, if the Angels snap their losing streak tonight, you can thank Nickleback. — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) June 9, 2022

Shohei Ohtani walked up to “Photograph,” while Joe Addell did so to “Rockstar” and Juan Lagares to “If Today Was Your Last Day.”

Here’s a full list of songs that the Angels’ starting lineup used:

OK, I have the song list … Ohtani: "Photograph"

Adell: "Rockstar"

Walsh: "How You Remind Me"

Duffy: "Someday"

Lagares: "If Today Was Your Last Day"

Marsh: "When We Stand Together"

Mayfield: "What Are You Waiting For?"

Suzuki: "This Afternoon"

Wade: "Animals" — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) June 9, 2022

The Angels gave Shohei "Photograph" as his walk-up song tonight (via @SarahWexler32)pic.twitter.com/15p5bRwbBc — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 9, 2022

This source of levity is much needed for the Angels, who have dealt with plenty of bad news over the last few weeks. The organization on Tuesday parted ways with Joe Maddon after less than three full seasons as the team’s manager. Mike Trout left Tuesday’s game with a groin injury, but isn’t expected to miss much time. Taylor Ward is on the injured list with a hamstring strain, while Anthony Rendon is out with wrist inflammation.

The Angels started the season 27-17, but have not won a game since May 24. Entering Wednesday, the Angels were 27-30 and 2.5 games back of a Wild Card spot.