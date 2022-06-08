Mike Trout offers positive sign about groin injury

Mike Trout left his Los Angeles Angels’ 6-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox in 10 innings Tuesday night due to a groin injury, but there are some positive signs.

Trout hit a 2-run home run in the first and doubled in the third. He was lifted for a pinch runner in the third due to his groin.

After the game, Trout talked about his injury with reporters but downplayed its severity.

“Just a little sore. Coming out of the box, didn’t feel it. Then felt a little cramp kind of. Then I got to second base and just a little achy and just try to be smart about it,” Trout said.

He was asked if he would go for testing in the morning. He once again downplayed things.

“This isn’t nothing crazy. I was just being smart about it. We’ll see how I feel in the morning. There’s no scan or MRI scheduled for now,” Trout said.

Trout is suggesting he took himself out as a precaution. This doesn’t seem to be similar to last year’s calf injury where Trout heard a pop and then missed the rest of the season.

The 30-year-old outfielder recently went through a 0-for-26 slump but seemed to break out of it with his extra-base hits on Tuesday. Then he got hurt.

Nothing seems to be going right for the Angels now.