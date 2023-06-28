Angels share why Shohei Ohtani was removed as pitcher

Shohei Ohtani gaves fans a scare on Tuesday night when he was removed from his start as a pitcher against the Chicago White Sox but stayed in as a hitter. Now we know what happened.

Ohtani allowed just one run on four hits and two walks while striking out 10 batters over 6.1 innings for the Los Angeles Angels. He had allowed a single, got a strikeout, threw a wild pitch and walked a batter in the top of the seventh before being removed.

The Angels later announced that Ohtani was removed due to a cracked fingernail.

Shohei Ohtani was removed tonight's game (as a pitcher) with a cracked fingernail — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) June 28, 2023

The bad news is the fingernail kept Ohtani from continuing as a pitcher. The good news is he was well enough to remain in the game as a designated hitter. In fact, he hit a home run in the bottom of the seventh, which was his second homer of the game.

Ohtani picked up the win as the Angels held on for a 4-2 victory. His 28 home runs lead all of MLB.