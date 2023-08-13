 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, August 13, 2023

Angels have concerning Shohei Ohtani status update

August 13, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Shohei Ohtani in the dugout

Aug 21, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani in the dugout against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels’ fading playoff hopes may be taking another hit with their latest update about Shohei Ohtani.

Angels manager Phil Nevin announced Sunday that Ohtani will skip his next start against the Texas Rangers. Ohtani complained of fatigue, and the Angels decided to skip his scheduled turn through the rotation.

Fortunately, this does not seem to be an actual injury. However, it is certainly a byproduct of how heavily the Angels have had to lean on Ohtani all season. He has had to leave several games over the last two weeks due to cramping issues, which are probably related to that fatigue.

The Angels made the decision to buy at the trade deadline, taking the risk even with Ohtani in a contract year. It has not worked out at all. The team has lost 9 of 11 games since the deadline, dropping their record to 58-60 and making a playoff trip look increasingly unlikely. If Ohtani isn’t at his best the rest of the way, it’s hard to see them getting it together and making a run at October.

Article Tags

Los Angeles AngelsShohei Ohtani
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus