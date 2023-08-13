Angels have concerning Shohei Ohtani status update

The Los Angeles Angels’ fading playoff hopes may be taking another hit with their latest update about Shohei Ohtani.

Angels manager Phil Nevin announced Sunday that Ohtani will skip his next start against the Texas Rangers. Ohtani complained of fatigue, and the Angels decided to skip his scheduled turn through the rotation.

Shohei Ohtani asked to skip his next start because of “arm fatigue,” Phil Nevin said. So Wednesday’s starter is TBD. — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) August 13, 2023

Fortunately, this does not seem to be an actual injury. However, it is certainly a byproduct of how heavily the Angels have had to lean on Ohtani all season. He has had to leave several games over the last two weeks due to cramping issues, which are probably related to that fatigue.

The Angels made the decision to buy at the trade deadline, taking the risk even with Ohtani in a contract year. It has not worked out at all. The team has lost 9 of 11 games since the deadline, dropping their record to 58-60 and making a playoff trip look increasingly unlikely. If Ohtani isn’t at his best the rest of the way, it’s hard to see them getting it together and making a run at October.