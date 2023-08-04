Shohei Ohtani has worrying admission after leaving start early

Shohei Ohtani left his start on Thursday after just four innings, continuing a worrying trend that he has dealt with this week.

Ohtani was unable to keep pitching against the Seattle Mariners due to cramping in his right middle finger. Cramping has been a theme for Ohtani in the last week, and he admitted after the game that he may need a bit of a rest, though no decision has been made yet.

Shohei Ohtani didn’t say one way or the other whether or not he’d need to miss a start or take a few days off from hitting. He said it’s joint decision with Nevin. But he acknowledged he’s dealing with cramping a decent amount the last week. — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) August 4, 2023

This marked the third time in the last week that Ohtani left a game due to cramping, though he remained in as a hitter on Thursday and even homered in the eighth. Regardless, it has to be a concern at this point of the season, especially given his importance to the Angels.

Ohtani managed four scoreless innings and hit his 40th home run of the season, but the Angels gave up four runs in the ninth to lose to Seattle 5-3. He simply needs some help, because carrying the team is taking a rather literal toll on him.