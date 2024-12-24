Report: Angels getting stiffed by 2 All-Star targets in free agency

The Los Angeles Angels’ reputation may be preceding them at this point.

During a podcast episode this week, Chuck Richter of AngelsWin.com reported that the Angels are “really interested” in free agent infielders Jorge Polanco and Gleyber Torres. However, Richter says that neither Polanco nor Torres are interested in playing for the Angels.

You can see Richter’s comments below (at the 52:20 mark).

Polanco, 31, and Torres, 28, are a pair of former All-Stars who bring a solid power profile and an ability to play at both middle infield positions. But it is hard to blame them for not wanting to come to the Angels, a perpetual loser with the longest active postseason drought in Major League Baseball playing in an old stadium under a deeply unpopular owner in Arte Moreno who has consistently failed to spend in the correct areas.

That said, the Angels have managed to successfully reel in other high-profile targets in free agency this winter. But their offseason haul would likely be far more impressive if they were a more attractive destination at the moment.