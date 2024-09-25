Anthony Volpe goes viral for ‘Matrix’ dodge of pitch

Anthony Volpe might want to consider becoming a two-sport athlete in baseball and dodgeball.

The New York Yankees shortstop Volpe was batting in the bottom of the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday. On a 2-1 count, a 91-mph offering from Baltimore’s Dean Kremer ran up and in on Volpe, forcing him to dip out of danger.

Volpe instinctively and dramatically arched himself backwards, creating a heck of a visual. Take a look.

anthony volpe has been working on his batting stance pic.twitter.com/0re8j8uscW — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) September 24, 2024

You can see another angle of Volpe’s audition for “The Matrix” here.

That was nice form there by Volpe. His legs remained (kind of) planted while his upper body did most of the work in getting him out of harm’s way. With those kinds of mechanics, you could tell that Volpe would make a great stunt double.

The Gold Glover Volpe would go on to strike out in the at-bat, but nobody will remember that part. Now the only question is if Volpe’s artful dodge beats this fellow pro athlete’s Keanu impression from a few years back.