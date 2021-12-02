A’s eyeing Las Vegas strip casino as site for their new stadium?

The Oakland Athletics could be going for the full Sin City experience if they do end up moving to Las Vegas.

Contessa Brewer of CNBC reported Wednesday that the Athletics are eyeing the Tropicana on the Vegas strip as a possible site for a new stadium. Brewer adds that the golf course at Wynn Resort and a lot owned by Caesars Palace have also been under consideration by the Athletics (though the Caesars lot is no longer in the running).

The Tropicana, which is right by Excalibur and the MGM Grand, has been in operation since 1957. It was acquired by Bally’s Corporation earlier this year, and the deal is expected to close in early 2022. Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) is the REIT that owns the land underneath the Tropicana.

While the Athletics have played in Oakland since 1968, they already seem to have graduated past just the interest phase of a potential Vegas relocation. A brand-new stadium at the Tropicana site would probably be a big upgrade over the team’s current home.

Photo: Oct 1, 2020; Oakland, California, USA; The video board displays A s win! after the Oakland Athletics win against the Chicago White Sox at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports