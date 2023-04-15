A’s security removed fans’ Kodai Senga signs

Oakland Athletics security made a pretty lousy move on Friday when the New York Mets came to town.

A group of Mets fans attended Friday’s game and brought a set of ghost signs for New York pitcher Kodai Senga, who is known for throwing a unique “ghost forkball.” The fans hung a new ghost sign every time Senga notched a strikeout.

A’s security took notice of this and apparently saw fit to put a stop to it.

We regret to inform you that the ghost signs have been confiscated by security. 👻 pic.twitter.com/hM7CQ8vxWD — SNY (@SNYtv) April 15, 2023

Obviously, the signs were not offensive, so the guess is that the A’s did not want a visiting team’s fans showing such obvious support at the Coliseum. Considering Friday’s game was attended by just 11,102 fans, it is not like they were fooling anyone in terms of how many Mets fans were in the stadium, so it just makes them look kind of petty. After all, it’s far from the worst thing to happen in the stands at an A’s game.

The Mets ended up winning 17-6, with Senga striking out 7 in 4.2 innings.