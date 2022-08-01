Astros acquire Trey Mancini in trade with Orioles

The Houston Astros have acquired a power bat ahead of the August 2 MLB trade deadline.

Houston on Monday acquired Trey Mancini in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles.

Mancini is batting .268 with a .751 OPS this season. He has 16 doubles and 10 home runs. His .404 slugging percentage is the lowest of his career, so he has room to improve this season. Mancini peaked with 35 home runs in 2019 and hit 24 in both 2017 and 2018.

Mancini has mostly served as a first baseman and designated hitter this season. He can also play either corner outfield spot.

The 30-year-old is making $7.5 million this season and has a mutual $10 million option for next season. Houston probably wants the extra bat with Michael Brantley injured and Yuli Gurriel underperforming. They likely also figure that a change in ballparks from the spacious Camden Yards will drastically improve Mancini’s power numbers.