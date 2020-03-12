Astros catcher jokes about joining beer league amid delay of season

The delay of the MLB season due to the coronavirus epidemic has some players thinking about alternate forms of employment for the time being.

Astros catcher Dustin Garneau jokingly tweeted on Thursday about joining a beer league for a couple of weeks.

Any beer league teams need a catcher for a couple weeks? — Dustin Garneau (@dusgar13) March 12, 2020

Garneau’s tweet comes after MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced earlier in the day that the start of the 2020 campaign had been delayed for at least two weeks in addition to the cancellation of all spring training games.

The 32-year-old Garneau is projected to begin the season behind presumptive starter Martin Maldonado on the Astros depth chart, so perhaps some run in a beer league to keep off the rust could do him some good.