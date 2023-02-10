 Skip to main content
Astros sign emerging star to big contract extension

February 10, 2023
by Grey Papke
Dusty Baker smiling

Jan 30, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Dusty Baker speaks after being announced as the Houston Astros manager during a press conference at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros have made a move to lock down a key part of their core for years to come.

The Astros confirmed that they had agreed to terms with pitcher Cristian Javier on a contract extension. Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reported that the deal is for five years and worth $64 million.

The 25-year-old Javier has long been touted as a future star, but he really began to come into his own in 2022. He posted a 2.54 ERA in 148.2 innings and was a key part of the playoff rotation, including a scoreless outing in both the ALCS and World Series as Houston won the title.

Javier’s new deal ties him to Houston through the 2027 season. Previously, he would have been due for free agency after 2025.

