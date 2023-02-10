Astros sign emerging star to big contract extension

The Houston Astros have made a move to lock down a key part of their core for years to come.

The Astros confirmed that they had agreed to terms with pitcher Cristian Javier on a contract extension. Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reported that the deal is for five years and worth $64 million.

Source: Cristian Javier's deal is for 5 years and $64 million with a $2 million signing bonus and no team options. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) February 10, 2023

The 25-year-old Javier has long been touted as a future star, but he really began to come into his own in 2022. He posted a 2.54 ERA in 148.2 innings and was a key part of the playoff rotation, including a scoreless outing in both the ALCS and World Series as Houston won the title.

Javier’s new deal ties him to Houston through the 2027 season. Previously, he would have been due for free agency after 2025.