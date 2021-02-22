Carlos Correa sets extension deadline for Astros

Carlos Correa will be a free agent after the 2021 season, and if the Houston Astros want to get his contractual situation sorted early, it’s going to have to happen soon.

Correa said Monday that he does not want extension talks to serve as a distraction during the season, and said he wants to get a deal done before the start of the regular season.

“If the Astros want to extend me, I would like to get it done before the season starts,” Correa said, via Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. “I feel good, my body feels great and I feel I’m going to have such a great season. Once the season starts, I don’t want to be involved and distracted with those conversations.”

Correa made clear he’d like to stay with the Astros, but didn’t sound ready to offer a hometown discount. The shortstop said it would take the “right deal” to remain in Houston, adding that he was “not going to sell myself short.” Correa also noted that he has not heard from the Astros regarding a long-term deal.

Correa turns 27 in September and is a career .276 hitter with power. He’s also one of the Astros’ clear team leaders. He’d get a huge contract on the open market, so it’s sensible for him to bet on himself and tell the Astros to pay up.