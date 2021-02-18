Athletic commission investigating Jose Canseco fight

Jose Canseco has been accused of taking a dive in a pay-per-view fight that was hosted by Barstool Sports earlier this month, and West Virginia officials are looking into what exactly happened.

Canseco headlined the “Rough ‘N Rowdy” event with his fight against Bill Football, who is one of the characters on the popular “Pardon My Take” podcast. The bout lasted about 10 seconds, with Canseco going down for seemingly no reason. The former MLB star later saying he was trying to fight with a significant shoulder injury.

The chairman of the West Virginia state commission told PlayMichigan that the Canseco fight is being investigated. He also said the commission has not committed to sanctioning any future “Rough ‘N Rowdy” events.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy publicly accused Canseco of taking a dive. Portnoy also shared the details of the pay structure for the fight and said he was furious with how Canseco handled it. Canseco fired back by calling Portnoy a “liar & greasy salesman.”

This could be the last time we see Canseco taking part in a sanctioned fight. He also once no-showed a fight event and sent his brother in his place, so most people weren’t surprised by what happened at “Rough ‘N Rowdy.”