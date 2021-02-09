 Skip to main content
Jose Canseco calls Dave Portnoy ‘liar’ after fight dive accusations

February 8, 2021
by Larry Brown

Dave Portnoy

Jose Canseco is trying to turn the tables after being accused by Dave Portnoy of taking a dive in a recent fight.

Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, put on a “Rough N’ Rowdy” pay-per-view fight show on Friday night. The headline event on the card was a bout between Canseco and one of the character on popular podcast “Pardon My Take,” Billy Football.

Canseco’s fight with Billy Football didn’t last more than 10 seconds. Canseco went down quickly and the ref stepped in.

Portnoy immediately called out Canseco for taking a dive.

Portnoy explained the pay structure for the fight.

Canseco initially apologized for not putting on the show fans expected.

By Monday, Canseco’s tone changed and he was back to being the heel.

This sort of thing is typical of Canseco. He once no-showed at a boxing event and sent his twin brother Ozzie instead.

Even if Barstool Sports made money off the event, they didn’t give their fans the value they sought. Pleasing their fans is a top priority, which is what makes this a problem for Barstool.

