Jose Canseco calls Dave Portnoy ‘liar’ after fight dive accusations

Jose Canseco is trying to turn the tables after being accused by Dave Portnoy of taking a dive in a recent fight.

Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, put on a “Rough N’ Rowdy” pay-per-view fight show on Friday night. The headline event on the card was a bout between Canseco and one of the character on popular podcast “Pardon My Take,” Billy Football.

Canseco’s fight with Billy Football didn’t last more than 10 seconds. Canseco went down quickly and the ref stepped in.

Portnoy immediately called out Canseco for taking a dive.

Jose 100% took a dive. We paid half up front and he got double if he won. We thought that would ensure he’d fight. We were wrong. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 6, 2021

Portnoy explained the pay structure for the fight.

So here is how @JoseCanseco got paid last night. 50k guarantee. He got 50k more if he won. He also had a rev share if we broke our record for PPV buys.We shattered it.Get ready to puke. Jose made over 1 million dollars for 5 seconds last night. I don’t feel bad for him anymore. * — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 6, 2021

Canseco initially apologized for not putting on the show fans expected.

Thank you to everyone who supported me and sent me kind messages I’m sorry I wasn’t able to put on the show all of you were expecting I’ll be back stronger than ever — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) February 7, 2021

By Monday, Canseco’s tone changed and he was back to being the heel.

Get my name out of your filthy New England chowder filled mouth @stoolpresidente You’re a liar & a greasy salesmen — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) February 9, 2021

You and your Barstool minions need to put down the marijuana and focus on your failing business #CrumblingEmpire — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) February 9, 2021

This sort of thing is typical of Canseco. He once no-showed at a boxing event and sent his twin brother Ozzie instead.

Even if Barstool Sports made money off the event, they didn’t give their fans the value they sought. Pleasing their fans is a top priority, which is what makes this a problem for Barstool.