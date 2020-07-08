Athletics players wear hilarious Mike Fiers-themed facemasks during workout

Things are a bit different in MLB summer camps, with players wearing facemasks during some workouts. The Oakland Athletics are determined to have fun with it.

Several A’s players wore custom facemasks that emulated the bizarre facial hair pitcher Mike Fiers donned last September.

These are weird times, and you have to have fun with them. The Athletics are certainly doing that. Fiers probably loved it, too.

The A’s social media accounts dubbed Fiers’ original look the “cinnamon roll.” Now the challenge is whether any other A’s players are brave enough to emulate it for real. It didn’t bring Fiers great luck, but maybe it would do better for someone else.