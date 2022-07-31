 Skip to main content
Report: Braves have potential outfielder in mind for trade

July 30, 2022
by Larry Brown

Michael A Taylor with a headset on

The Atlanta Braves are exploring various potential additions to improve their club ahead of the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline. They apparently have one outfielder in mind for a possible trade.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported on Saturday that the Braves are considering adding Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A. Taylor.

Taylor is making $4.5 million this season and next. The 31-year-old is batting .275 with a .740 OPS this season. He is recognized as an excellent defensive outfielder and strong postseason performer.

Taylor spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Washington Nationals, winning the World Series with them in 2019. Over his postseason career, Taylor has batted .316 with four home runs and a 1.027 OPS.

Taylor’s history as a successful postseason performer could factor into Atlanta’s interest in him.

