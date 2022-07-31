Report: Braves have potential outfielder in mind for trade

The Atlanta Braves are exploring various potential additions to improve their club ahead of the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline. They apparently have one outfielder in mind for a possible trade.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported on Saturday that the Braves are considering adding Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A. Taylor.

More on the Braves’ pursuit of an outfielder: according to a source, Atlanta has Michael A. Taylor on its radar. Taylor is in the first year of a two-year, $9 million deal with the Royals. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 30, 2022

Taylor is making $4.5 million this season and next. The 31-year-old is batting .275 with a .740 OPS this season. He is recognized as an excellent defensive outfielder and strong postseason performer.

Taylor spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Washington Nationals, winning the World Series with them in 2019. Over his postseason career, Taylor has batted .316 with four home runs and a 1.027 OPS.

Taylor’s history as a successful postseason performer could factor into Atlanta’s interest in him.