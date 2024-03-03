Report names 1 surprising team as potential favorite to sign Blake Snell

Blake Snell’s free agency has no end in sight, but a new report suggests that one unexpected team may be his most likely landing spot.

Various MLB executives believe Snell will ultimately end up signing with the Los Angeles Angels, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The San Francisco Giants are also named as a possible landing spot, but some have doubts about that, suggesting that if they were going to sign him, they already would have.

While the Angels were named as a potential suitor for Snell early in the offseason, they have not been publicly linked recently. The Angels certainly need rotation help, and if they are willing to spend the money, it does make sense as a fit. Plus, oddmakers view them as a favorite for the other top starter left on the market, suggesting the interest may be there.

Snell, the reigning NL Cy Young winner, went 14-9 with a 2.25 ERA for the San Diego Padres last season. He has struggled to find a long-term deal to his liking, and has reportedly been more open to compromise in recent talks with teams.