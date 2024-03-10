Blake Snell sparks speculation with cryptic Instagram post

Blake Snell’s free agent standstill continues, but it may be nearing a resolution soon.

The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Snell caused a stir on Sunday with a cryptic post to his Instagram Story. He simply posted a eyeballs emoji on a plain black background (with no further explanation given).

Snell likely knew the frenzy that his post would cause. He is the best free agent left out there but remains unsigned with less than three weeks to go before Opening Day. Thus, Snell’s every move is under the microscope as the whole baseball world waits for his months-long stalemate to finally end.

There is some evidence though that Snell might not just be blowing smoke with his Instagram post. We recently heard that the 31-year-old lefty was making a notable change to his bargaining stance. There have also been increasing rumors that Snell could end up with one particular AL team.