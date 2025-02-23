Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt forced to serve hilarious punishment

Chris Bassitt has been a solid starting pitcher throughout his MLB career, but the right-hander apparently has not mastered fantasy football.

Bassitt served as the bat boy during the Toronto Blue Jays’ spring training game against the New York Yankees on Saturday. The 36-year-old was spotted sitting in the bat boy chair with a custom jersey that had his name and “4-10” on the back of it.

The numbers represented the record that Bassitt finished with in the fantasy football league he shares with some of his Blue Jays teammates. The league, which is run by outfielder Daulton Varsho, has followed the trend of forcing the last-place finisher to serve some sort of embarrassing punishment.

Chris Bassitt is serving as the Blue Jays ball boy today after finishing 4-10 in the teams fantasy football league



It is also Bassitt’s 36th birthday today pic.twitter.com/ou5ap5XsQN — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) February 22, 2025

Bassitt is in the final season of a three-year, $63 million contract. We are guessing that $21 million salary makes him the highest-paid bat boy of all time.

Bassitt went 10-14 with a 4.16 ERA in 31 starts last season. He has endured far worse on the field during his career, so a day of bat boy duties was probably a breeze for him.

Still, no one wants the world to know that their fantasy football team stunk. Bassitt certainly cannot hide from that anymore.