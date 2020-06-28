Report: Blue Jays players told to report to Toronto for spring training

The Toronto Blue Jays appear on track to train, and possibly play, in their home city.

According to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet, Blue Jays players have been told to report to Toronto, and a chartered flight is set for next week to get the players into Canada.

#BlueJays players have been told to travel to Toronto. There’s a charter scheduled to leave from Dunedin on Wednesday. No comment from team at this point. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) June 28, 2020

There had been significant questions over whether the Blue Jays would be able to play at home. Non-essential travel between Canada and the United States is currently prohibited, and the Jays had to ask the Canadian government for permission to play games at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

The Blue Jays had alternative plans drawn up in case this couldn’t happen. This is a positive sign that they may not need them after all.