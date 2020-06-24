Report: Blue Jays could play in Florida or Buffalo if Toronto does not allow games

There are plenty of logistical issues to sort out before starting the MLB season, but few teams have more to figure out than the Toronto Blue Jays.

Due to public health and travel restrictions, the Blue Jays must receive permission from the Canadian government to play games in Toronto. Non-essential travel between the U.S. and Canadian border is currently restricted, meaning there are a lot of issues to be dealt with for the Blue Jays traveling to play in the United States and American teams traveling to Toronto.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Blue Jays could play games at their spring training facility in Dunedin, Fla. or in Buffalo, N.Y. if they cannot get Canadian government approval.

If Canadian gov’t does not grant approval, plan for spring training is to go to Dunedin, Fl. Alternate training site is Buffalo. But Jays are pushing hard for Toronto. https://t.co/qREeIV40fW — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 24, 2020

The ideal solution is to play games at home like every other team, but the Blue Jays would be silly not to have a backup plan at this point. That plan has been in place for a while, but even the Dunedin plan needed a second look after the Jays closed that facility over coronavirus concerns.