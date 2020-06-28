Report: Blue Jays returning to Toronto, will stay at hotel attached to stadium

The Toronto Blue Jays appear to be heading to Canada after all.

Unlike the NBA which is creating a “bubble” environment in Orlando for teams and players to convene, MLB teams are planning to operate out of their respective home cities for the shortened 2020 season. There were questions about whether the Blue Jays would be hosting games in Canada due to the country’s travel restrictions. There was talk that the team could host games in Dunedin or Buffalo as an alternative.

On Sunday, we learned that the team plans to operate out of Toronto as its home base.

One report said players were told to report to Toronto for their second spring training.

Other reports and photos said belongings were being moved out of the team’s spring training facility in Florida to be sent to Toronto.

BREAKING: Trucks are being loaded at the Blue Jays facility in Dunedin preparing to ship north. Speculation is training camp could begin at the Rogers Centre later this week. Official confirmation expected early in the week. — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) June 28, 2020

From @longleysunsport with a minor assist from Woz, just hold on the Jays are heading home: https://t.co/zUSHpdKuXc pic.twitter.com/xDj5L90KVu — Ryan Wolstat (@WolstatSun) June 28, 2020

The Jays still need approval from the Canadian government for this plan. But there is another interesting element.

Hazel Mae reports that the Jays would be staying at the hotel attached to the Rogers Centre, which is the Toronto Marriott City Centre Hotel.

If Blue Jays get final approval to head north, players/staff will be staying at hotel attached to ballpark. They’re required to quarantine, but can go to the field and back to rooms. There is direct access from hotel to ballpark. — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) June 28, 2020

Mae says players and staff would be quarantining at the hotel in order to limit possible exposure and spread of the coronavirus.