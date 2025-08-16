Larry Brown Sports

Blue Jays signing 18-year-old Korean pitcher

Toronto Blue Jays logo
Aug 14, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; The Toronto Blue Jays logo during batting practice against the Cleveland Guardians at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays are expecting big things from their latest signing — a teenage star pitcher from South Korea.

Several Blue Jays reporters confirmed Friday that the team has agreed to sign 18-year-old Korean Seojun Moon to a contract that includes $1.5 million in international bonus pool money.

Moon already stands at a towering 6’4″ and throws a low 90-mph fastball that has touched 95. According to Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi, the deal won’t be final until next month.

The Jangchung High School star chose to forego the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) in search of an MLB home, which the Blue Jays have provided for him.

The Blue Jays have been diligent in scouting overseas talent this season. Earlier this season, Toronto landed a pair of Dominican shortstops in Cristopher Polanco and Juan Sanchez as part of their 2025 international class.

Toronto is setting itself up for the future while staying competitive in the present. The team added a former Cy Young winner at the MLB trade deadline to help the team stay atop the AL East standings.

