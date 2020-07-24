Blue Jays to play home games in Buffalo

The Toronto Blue Jays finally have a home for 2020.

On Friday, the Blue Jays announced that they will play the majority of their “home” games this season at Sahen Field in Buffalo, which is the home of the team’s Triple-A affiliate Buffalo Bisons.

Blue Jays To Stage Majority Of 2020 Home Games In Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/BxlV7cgieJ — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 24, 2020

The Blue Jays explored a number of options after the Canadian government denied them permission to play in the Rogers Centre in Toronto due to the coronavirus pandemic. Their players were pushing to play in an MLB-level park, but a plan to host games at PNC Park in Pittsburgh fell apart this week after the local government rejected the proposal.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Blue Jays will first have to sort out some lighting issues in Buffalo.

Blue Jays working on lighting issues in Buffalo park. But Buffalo it will be. https://t.co/8Yo7RyhmDy — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 24, 2020

Obviously, the situation is not ideal for Blue Jays players. They’ll have to play half the season in a park that lacks MLB-level facilities, but fortunately that only amounts to 30 games in a shortened season.