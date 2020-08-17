Report: Bo Bichette injury worse than expected

Bo Bichette’s knee injury is worse than expected, according to a report.

The Toronto Blue Jays placed Bichette on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a sprained right knee. But reporter Rob Longley says the injury is worse than expected and that Bichette could be out until mid-September.

BREAKING: A source here in Buffalo says the injury to #Bluejays Bo Bichette is worse than expected. Right knee sprain could keep young shortstop out of the lineup until mid September, an obvious huge blow in shortened season. — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) August 17, 2020

Bichette, 22, has been an absolute monster this season for the Jays. He is batting .361/.391/.672 with a 1.063 OPS. The shortstop has five home runs and four stolen bases in 14 games.

Bichette is part of a group of sons of former players on the Jays that also includes Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio. Biggio also has five home runs but has been struggling in the batting average department. Teoscar Hernandez has also been playing well for the Jays this season with seven home runs.

The Jays, which have been displaced from Toronto and are playing home games in Buffalo, are 7-11 this season.