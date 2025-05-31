Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Braves get bad news on pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
AJ Smith-Shawver in his leg kick
May 15, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver (32) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Braves got some bad news about pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver.

Smith-Shawver exited his start in the first game of a doubleheader Thursday between his Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies with an injury. Teammate Spencer Strider noticed a change with Smith-Shawver and alerted the Braves’ coaching staff, which then removed the 22-year-old pitcher from the game.

Smith-Shawver had thrown 2.2 innings and allowed two runs on three hits and a walk. He took a no-decision.

On Friday, the Braves announced that Smith-Shawver had suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL). The team is unsure whether Smith-Shawver will need to undergo Tommy John reconstructive surgery or an internal brace procedure. Either procedure would cause him to miss the rest of this season and likely the first few months of next season.

Smith-Shawver had been throwing the ball extremely hard prior to tearing the ligament. He was averaging 97.1 mph on his four-seam fastballs during his start on Thursday, and he had even touched 99.6 mph on one throw. He said that he had felt a pop when the injury occurred.

Smith-Shawver was in his third season of action with the Braves, though this was his first full season with the team. He was 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA across 44.1 innings in nine starts.

The Braves will have pitcher Bryce Elder join the team’s rotation and start on Sunday to keep the rest of the pitching staff on the same rest.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!