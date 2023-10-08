Braves fans throw trash onto field in protest of call

Atlanta Braves fans caused a brief delay in Game 1 of the team’s NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday while protesting a call.

The Braves were down 2-0 and the Phillies had the bases loaded in the top of the eighth inning with two outs and J.T. Realmuto at the plate against Pierce Johnson. Realmuto swung at a 2-1 breaking ball and fouled it off. He immediately pointed at Braves catcher Sean Murphy, indicating that there was catcher’s interference on the play.

The Braves challenged the call, but the call stood.

The call resulted in Realmuto being awarded first base and the Phillies scoring a run to make it 3-0.

Though Murphy’s behavior indicated the catcher knew he had screwed up, Braves fans were so upset over the call they started throwing trash onto the field.

Braves fans litter the field after the review on the catcher's interference call on Sean Murphy. pic.twitter.com/nIq0RubAGF — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 8, 2023

Here you can see the extent of what was thrown onto the field:

Braves fans throwing stuff on the field here in ATL pic.twitter.com/c4xSqVeGbE — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) October 8, 2023

Braves fans threw trash on the field after the call stood. Imagine if this was in Philly? @BarstoolPhilly (ig:brandonnoffsinger) pic.twitter.com/R9CISUytLr — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 8, 2023

If Braves fans throwing trash onto the field sounds familiar, that’s because it happened in their 2012 NL Wild Card game against the Cardinals.