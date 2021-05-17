Braves pitcher out after suffering broken hand on angry punch

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Huascar Ynoa was extremely frustrated with himself after he allowed five earned runs in a loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, and he almost certainly regrets the way he tried to blow off steam.

Ynoa punched a bench in anger after he was removed in the fifth inning of Sunday’s game. On Monday, Braves manager Brian Snitker revealed that the punch resulted in a broken bone in Ynoa’s pitching hand. The right-hander is expected to miss two months.

Huascar Ynoa broke a bone in his pitching hand when he punched the dugout bench in frustration after coming out of Sunday's game. He will be out a couple of months, #Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "It's a shame," Snitker said. "Probably nobody that feels any worse than him." — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) May 17, 2021

Ynoa has pitched well for Atlanta this season, so the injury is a big one. He has a record of 4-2 with a 3.02 ERA on the year.

Punching inanimate objects is never a good idea. Many baseball players have learned that the hard way. Ynoa is far from the first player to suffer a significant injury by punching something in frustration. Hopefully he’ll be the last.