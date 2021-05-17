 Skip to main content
Braves pitcher out after suffering broken hand on angry punch

May 17, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Huascar Ynoa

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Huascar Ynoa was extremely frustrated with himself after he allowed five earned runs in a loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, and he almost certainly regrets the way he tried to blow off steam.

Ynoa punched a bench in anger after he was removed in the fifth inning of Sunday’s game. On Monday, Braves manager Brian Snitker revealed that the punch resulted in a broken bone in Ynoa’s pitching hand. The right-hander is expected to miss two months.

Ynoa has pitched well for Atlanta this season, so the injury is a big one. He has a record of 4-2 with a 3.02 ERA on the year.

Punching inanimate objects is never a good idea. Many baseball players have learned that the hard way. Ynoa is far from the first player to suffer a significant injury by punching something in frustration. Hopefully he’ll be the last.

