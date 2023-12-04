Braves trade for former top outfield prospect

The Atlanta Braves are trying their luck with a reclamation project.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Sunday that the Braves are acquiring outfielder Jarred Kelenic in a trade with the Seattle Mariners. Kelenic will be headed to Atlanta along with left-hander Marco Gonzales and first baseman Evan White. Reliever Jackson Kowar and pitching prospect Cole Phillips are going back to Seattle.

Kelenic, 24, was once the top prospect in the Mariners organization (ranking as high as No. 4 on MLB.com’s list of top 100 prospects). But he has yet to put all his tools together, hitting an ugly .204 over three big-league seasons with Seattle. Kelenic also strikes out a lot, is inconsistent on defense, and missed time last season with an embarrassing injury.

For the Braves, the hope is that Kelenic will benefit from a change of scenery and provide them with quality production in left field (with Eddie Rosario a free agent this offseason). For the Mariners, they shed some salary and open up a spot for a potential swing at a big-name left fielder (like Juan Soto or this other recently rumored trade candidate).