Rays open to trading All-Star outfielder?

The Tampa Bay Rays are rarely quiet when it comes to offseason trades, and they could be open to a significant one in the coming weeks.

The Rays are at least willing to listen to trade interest for star outfielder Randy Arozarena, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. The team is not actively trying to trade Arozarena, but with a potential $9 million salary for 2024 and further raises to come, they will not shut down trade interest.

A few teams have already asked the Rays about Arozarena, and the list of interested clubs may grow in the coming weeks. The 28-year-old would likely fetch a “significant windfall” in any trade, according to Passan.

The Rays are always at least open to trading their higher-salaried players, with one other standout likely to be moved this offseason. Arozarena may be a core player, but he will not be treated any differently.

Arozarena was an All-Star for the first time in 2023, hitting .254 with 23 home runs and 83 RBIs.