Phillies-Blue Jays series postponed following positive coronavirus tests

The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Thursday that two staffers have tested positive for the coronavirus, and their weekend series has been postponed as a result.

The Phillies were scheduled to play the Blue Jays in a four-game series from Thursday-Sunday, but Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters those games have been postponed. The Blue Jays are still in Washington, D.C. following their series against the Nationals, and they’re trying to figure out their next steps.

#BlueJays determining next steps on the fly. They'll ask the Nationals for permission to stay in D.C. and keep working out over the weekend. If the Jays don't get permission to do so, they'll figure something else out. Buffalo one option. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) July 30, 2020

No Phillies players had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday, but one of the staffers who tested positive works in the clubhouse at Citizens Bank Park. The team announced that all baseball activities at the park have been canceled until further notice.

In addition to having two employees test positive for the coronavirus, the Phillies were also the last team to face the Marlins, who had several players and staff members test positive. Miami’s games have also been postponed until further notice.

Major League Baseball made some updates to its coronavirus policy this week, including requiring teams to have a coronavirus compliance officer travel with them. The MLBPA is also seeking some significant rule changes to help keep players safe.