Brewers had embarrassing issue with their pregame flyover

April 4, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Craig Counsell managing the Brewers

May 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell returns to dugout before the first inning of game one of a doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Like many other MLB teams across the country, the Milwaukee Brewers arranged a pregame flyover for their home opener. Unfortunately, most of the fans who attended the game did not get to see it.

A pilot in a B-1 Bomber flew over American Family Field before the first pitch of the Brewers’ game against the New York Mets on Monday. The stadium has a retractable roof that was closed at the time.

That can’t be the way they drew it up.

The Brewers decided to close the roof due to inclement weather in the area, but they obviously did not want to call off any of the festivities they had scheduled. At least the fireworks were indoors.

Milwaukee won the game 10-0, so fans probably were not upset for long about missing the flyover.

