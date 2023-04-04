Brewers had embarrassing issue with their pregame flyover

Like many other MLB teams across the country, the Milwaukee Brewers arranged a pregame flyover for their home opener. Unfortunately, most of the fans who attended the game did not get to see it.

A pilot in a B-1 Bomber flew over American Family Field before the first pitch of the Brewers’ game against the New York Mets on Monday. The stadium has a retractable roof that was closed at the time.

The Brewers did a flyover with their roof closed. That’s pageantry right there pic.twitter.com/cDRF8Parkf — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 3, 2023

That can’t be the way they drew it up.

The Brewers decided to close the roof due to inclement weather in the area, but they obviously did not want to call off any of the festivities they had scheduled. At least the fireworks were indoors.

Home opener No. 2 of 3 for the Mets this season. The Brewers set off fireworks indoors and had a fighter jet fly over the closed roof. pic.twitter.com/ygxbemNQM8 — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 3, 2023

Milwaukee won the game 10-0, so fans probably were not upset for long about missing the flyover.