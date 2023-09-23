Brewers had most surprising player on mound to clinch postseason berth

The Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night clinched a postseason berth, and a most surprising player was on the mound for the final out of the game.

The Brewers put up 12 runs in the second inning against the Miami Marlins to quickly turn the game into a blowout. They ended up adding four more runs and led 16-0 by the middle of the sixth inning. The final score was 16-1.

Since they held such a big lead, and since the Marlins had used catcher Jacob Stallings to throw the final two innings, the Brewers decided to go with a position player too to close out the game.

Rowdy Tellez, who most commonly plays first base, pitched the bottom of the ninth inning of the game in Miami. He allowed a leadoff single but then got a strikeout, flyout and popout to end the game.

On the mound to clinch a #postseason spot for the @Brewers … Rowdy Tellez? 😅 pic.twitter.com/GWJL6CsvW3 — MLB (@MLB) September 23, 2023

That was a pretty clean inning for Tellez. He was just lobbing pitches in there and had success.

Rowdy Tellez, Filth. The Brewers pitching depth is insane. pic.twitter.com/CGE43J6Xo4 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 23, 2023

If you had given me 50 guesses for who would be on the mound to clinch a Brewers playoff berth, I still wouldn’t have guessed Tellez. But he now has a career 0.00 ERA thanks to the scoreless inning. It doesn’t get better than that — literally.

This is Milwaukee’s fifth playoff berth in the last six years. That’s not bad at all.