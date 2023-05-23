Brewers add 2-time All-Star starting pitcher

The Milwaukee Brewers are turning to a wild card in the hopes of improving the back end of their rotation.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports Tuesday that the Brewers have signed former All-Star starter Julio Teheran. The 32-year-old righty will be getting a Major League deal from Milwaukee.

Teheran was a two-time All-Star with the Atlanta Braves (in 2014 and in 2016). But he hasn’t pitched in the big leagues since 2021 (when he made one appearance for the Detroit Tigers). Teheran spent last season in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and then in the Mexican League before agreeing to a minor league deal wth the San Diego Padres ahead of 2023. He posted a dreadful 5.63 ERA over eight starts for Triple-A El Paso however and exercised an opt-out clause in his Padres deal earlier this week.

With those kinds of numbers, expectations won’t be very high for Teheran in Milwaukee. But he may actually be worth the dice-roll for the Brewers since they do not really have good starting pitching behind former NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes and steady veteran Freddy Peralta. Adrian Houser hardly strikes anybody out, Wade Miley and Eric Lauer are both injured, and Colin Rea is posting a negative WAR this season. If nothing else, Teheran might be able to eat innings and back off opposing hitters.