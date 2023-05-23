 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, May 23, 2023

Brewers add 2-time All-Star starting pitcher

May 23, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Craig Counsell managing the Brewers

May 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell returns to dugout before the first inning of game one of a doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers are turning to a wild card in the hopes of improving the back end of their rotation.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports Tuesday that the Brewers have signed former All-Star starter Julio Teheran. The 32-year-old righty will be getting a Major League deal from Milwaukee.

Teheran was a two-time All-Star with the Atlanta Braves (in 2014 and in 2016). But he hasn’t pitched in the big leagues since 2021 (when he made one appearance for the Detroit Tigers). Teheran spent last season in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and then in the Mexican League before agreeing to a minor league deal wth the San Diego Padres ahead of 2023. He posted a dreadful 5.63 ERA over eight starts for Triple-A El Paso however and exercised an opt-out clause in his Padres deal earlier this week.

With those kinds of numbers, expectations won’t be very high for Teheran in Milwaukee. But he may actually be worth the dice-roll for the Brewers since they do not really have good starting pitching behind former NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes and steady veteran Freddy Peralta. Adrian Houser hardly strikes anybody out, Wade Miley and Eric Lauer are both injured, and Colin Rea is posting a negative WAR this season. If nothing else, Teheran might be able to eat innings and back off opposing hitters.

Article Tags

Julio TeheranMilwaukee Brewers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus