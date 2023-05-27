Brewers’ Willy Adames hit in head in dugout by foul ball

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames was involved in a scary situation after being hit in the head by a foul ball on Friday night.

Brewers third baseman Brian Anderson was batting in the bottom of the second inning of his team’s 15-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants. He fouled off a 0-1 pitch into his team’s dugout and the line drive hit Adames in the head.

Video of the Willy Adames incident. pic.twitter.com/fWmswNIogo — La Russa Burner (@BurnerDeLaRussa) May 27, 2023

Adames was taken to the hospital for examination. He did not suffer any fractures but will remain at the hospital overnight. Adames will also be placed on the injured list Saturday with a concussion.

Willy Adames has been alert and responsive the whole night, Counsell says. No fractures. He will remain in the hospital tonight for monitoring but they anticipate he will be released tomorrow. It will be an IL with a concussion, but all things considered could have been worse. — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) May 27, 2023

The 27-year-old former Tampa Bay Rays infielder is batting .205 with a .676 OPS in 51 games this season. The Brewers are 27-24