Brewers’ Willy Adames hit in head in dugout by foul ball

May 26, 2023
by Larry Brown
Willy Adames in the dugout

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames was involved in a scary situation after being hit in the head by a foul ball on Friday night.

Brewers third baseman Brian Anderson was batting in the bottom of the second inning of his team’s 15-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants. He fouled off a 0-1 pitch into his team’s dugout and the line drive hit Adames in the head.

Adames was taken to the hospital for examination. He did not suffer any fractures but will remain at the hospital overnight. Adames will also be placed on the injured list Saturday with a concussion.

The 27-year-old former Tampa Bay Rays infielder is batting .205 with a .676 OPS in 51 games this season. The Brewers are 27-24

Willy Adames
