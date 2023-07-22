Bryce Harper makes spectacular catch at first base

Bryce Harper made his long-awaited return to the field on Friday night and Philadelphia Phillies fans were instantly treated to a highlight play.

In the bottom of the third inning with the Phillies trailing the Cleveland Guardians 2-0, shortstop Amed Rosario popped the ball up near the first base stands. The 30-year-old Harper, who has been recovering from Tommy John surgery, tracked it near the camera well and then made the play of the night.

With the ball fading away from him, Harper leaped into the well, made the catch and took a hard landing, helped slightly by the foul ball netting.

Harper managed to avoid injury on the play and stayed in the game.

“No fear out there,” Harper said after the game, via The Athletic. “Just trying to play the game and not play scared.”

It was an impressive showing for Harper, who was making his first-ever start at first base. He looked like a natural — someone who belonged there.

“They say the ball will always find you,” manager Rob Thomson said. “He didn’t look out of place. He was engaged in everything that was going on. He knew where he was supposed to be, for the most part. He looked really comfortable.”

Harper entered the night batting .295/.388/.415 (122 OPS+) with four home runs and 26 RBI on the year but now, it appears, the Phillies can also rely on his defense.