Bryce Harper announced big personal news before Opening Day

March 28, 2024
by Larry Brown
Bryce Harper holding a helmet

Oct 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) after hitting a RBI double in the first inning during game four of the NLCS against the San Diego Padres for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Harper announced some big personal news just days prior to Opening Day.

Harper and his wife Kayla announced via Instagram that she is pregnant with what will be the couple’s third child.

“3 for 3” Harper captioned his post.

The Harpers have a son Krew who was born in August 2019. Their daughter Brooklyn was born in November 2020.

Harper is beginning his sixth season with the Phillies. After spending the first seven seasons of his career with the Washington Nationals, Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies prior to the 2019 season. He put together an MVP season in 2021 and led the Phillies to the World Series in 2022 and NLCS last season.

The Harpers have more than made Philly their home, and now that’s the city where their children will be growing up.

