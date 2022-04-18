 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, April 17, 2022

Longtime Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez reveals cancer diagnosis

April 17, 2022
by Grey Papke
Buck Martinez wearing sunglasses

Feb 16, 2020; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Ex-Toronto Blue Jays manager Buck Martinez (left) and manager Charlie Montoyo (25) look on during spring training at Spectrum Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from his duties temporarily after being diagnosed with cancer.

Martinez said in a statement Sunday he would be stepping away from broadcasts for the foreseeable future, though he does hope to return later in the season. The 73-year-old credited his medical team for giving him “great optimism” that he would be able to successfully treat his condition.

The Blue Jays responded with a statement of their own wishing Martinez well.

Martinez is a familiar voice to baseball fans throughout both the U.S. and Canada. He has been broadcasting Blue Jays games for the last 11 seasons, and briefly served as the team’s manager in 2001 and 2002. He has also been a regular part of TBS’ coverage of the postseason.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus