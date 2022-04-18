Longtime Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez reveals cancer diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from his duties temporarily after being diagnosed with cancer.

Martinez said in a statement Sunday he would be stepping away from broadcasts for the foreseeable future, though he does hope to return later in the season. The 73-year-old credited his medical team for giving him “great optimism” that he would be able to successfully treat his condition.

A message from Buck Martinez pic.twitter.com/iZxEpiiPQ6 — Sportsnet PR (@SportsnetPR) April 17, 2022

The Blue Jays responded with a statement of their own wishing Martinez well.

We’re all in your corner, Buck 💙 pic.twitter.com/7VNRUTvVOl — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 17, 2022

Martinez is a familiar voice to baseball fans throughout both the U.S. and Canada. He has been broadcasting Blue Jays games for the last 11 seasons, and briefly served as the team’s manager in 2001 and 2002. He has also been a regular part of TBS’ coverage of the postseason.