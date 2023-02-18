Buck Showalter goes viral for nifty bat work at Mets camp

Even at almost 67 years old, Buck Showalter can still put a bit of mustard on the baseball.

The New York Mets manager Showalter went viral this week for a dandy display of bat work at team camp. SportsNet New York shared a video of Showalter, Louisville Slugger in hand, laying down some grounders for infield fielding drills. Check it out.

Buck Showalter hits some balls for infield fielding drills 💪 pic.twitter.com/PwqZM2c7Dd — SNY (@SNYtv) February 16, 2023

You might expect Showalter to leave that dirty work to someone else, especially entering his 22nd season as an MLB manager. But he actually used to be quite the hitter during his younger days. Showalter was an All-American in college at Mississippi State as an outfielder and first baseman, setting a school record for single-season batting average (.459 in 1977) that still stands to this day. He was also an MVP of the Cape Cod Baseball League (a collegiate summer league) and was drafted in the fifth round of the MLB Draft by the New York Yankees (though Showalter never actually played in the big leagues).

The four-time Manager of the Year Showalter, who led the Mets to 101 wins last season, has grown popular in the clubhouse for his hands-on approach. Even during offseason fielding drills, Showalter is not afraid to put in the work himself.